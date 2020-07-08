Orolia to Provide Frequency Tech for Missile Defense Radar Program; Hironori Sasaki Quoted

Orolia
Orolia has been selected by Raytheon Technologies to support the U.S. Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) radar program with its low size, weight and power, rugged time and frequency system, Oriola said Wednesday.
"Ultra-precise mission timing and sync technology are fundamental building blocks for the Resilient PNT systems that warfighters rely on for continuous operations in contested environments," said Hironori Sasaki, president of Orolia Defense & Security.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense was selected by the U.S. Army in Oct. 2019 to provide the next-generation LTAMDS, an advanced air and missile defense radar, that will help the U.S. Army defeat advanced threats, including hypersonic weapons.
Raytheon was awarded a $384 million initial firm-fixed-price contract. The Army used an other transaction authority (OTA) procedure for the award covering delivery and test of six Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor prototypes over a three-year period.
Orolia was chosen for the LTAMDS program based on its core expertise in resilient timing and configurable ruggedized PNT systems for challenging environments. Orolia will provide end-to-end NAVWAR and Resilient PNT solutions to protect, augment and strengthen military systems for GPS-denied environments.
Orolia was the first company to receive approval for a time and frequency reference system on the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List for network interoperability, with its flagship SecureSync system.
"We are proud to be a Raytheon Missiles & Defense partner on LTAMDS and other programs that utilize GPS signals for timing, frequency and network synchronization across critical military systems," Sasaki added.
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. With a presence in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually failsafe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions to support military and commercial applications worldwide.
