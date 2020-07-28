Chuck Harrington
Parsons CEO and Chairman Chuck Harrington has been appointed to the board of directors at Quality of Life Plus, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the lives of wounded military veterans through innovation.
He will support the McLean, Va.-based nonprofit's mission to drive science, technology, engineering and math innovations that can support former service members and their family members, Parsons said Monday.
"QL+ is on a quest to deliver a better world to our nation’s veterans and warfighters whose sacrifice and service allow for the freedom and security Americans experience every day,” Harrington said.
He assumed the CEO and chairman posts at the company in 2008 after his tenure as chief financial officer there. His career with Parsons began in 1982 as an engineer and later he managed its classified projects with the departments of Defense and Energy.
Parsons’ Chuck Harrington Joins Quality of Life Plus Board
Chuck Harrington
Parsons CEO and Chairman Chuck Harrington has been appointed to the board of directors at Quality of Life Plus, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the lives of wounded military veterans through innovation.
He will support the McLean, Va.-based nonprofit's mission to drive science, technology, engineering and math innovations that can support former service members and their family members, Parsons said Monday.
"QL+ is on a quest to deliver a better world to our nation’s veterans and warfighters whose sacrifice and service allow for the freedom and security Americans experience every day,” Harrington said.
He assumed the CEO and chairman posts at the company in 2008 after his tenure as chief financial officer there. His career with Parsons began in 1982 as an engineer and later he managed its classified projects with the departments of Defense and Energy.