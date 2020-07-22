Carey Smith
Parsons and San Diego-based technology company Neology have partnered to explore business opportunities across the mobility, critical infrastructure and transportation sectors.
Both companies seek to combine technology offerings in a joint push to support government customers in the partnership's target markets, Parsons said Tuesday.
Neology-made products include radio frequency identification transponders and readers, automatic license plate recognition cameras and vehicle detection and classification systems.
Many lanes and electronic toll collection systems worldwide use Neology's technology platforms.
“Our partnership opens previously untapped market potential in the mobility and critical infrastructure spaces, allowing both companies to continue helping governments succeed at their mission of serving their citizens,” said Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer of Parsons and two-time Wash100 awardee.
Parsons Eyes Mobility, Critical Infrastructure Markets Through Neology Partnership; Carey Smith Quoted
