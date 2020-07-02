Patty Trexler
Patty Trexler, former regional vice president of public sector sales at Tanium, has been appointed VP of the government, healthcare and education business at cybersecurity technology provider SentinelOne.
She will be responsible for expanding SentinelOne's work with federal customers to help them adopt endpoint security platforms, the company said Wednesday.
The 25-year industry veteran previously held senior-levels sales roles at VMWare, EMC and McAfee.
Mountain View, Calif.-based SentinelOne designed its platform to autonomously protect cloud workloads, internet of things, containers and endpoint systems.
Patty Trexler Named SentinelOne VP for Government, Healthcare & Education Business
