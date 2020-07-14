Perspecta Labs Wins DARPA Program Support Contract; Petros Mouchtaris Quoted

Petros Mouchtaris
Perspecta Labs has been awarded a potential four-year, $37 million prime contract to support the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Fast Network Interface Cards program, the company announced Tuesday.
"Perspecta Labs will leverage its expertise in networking, systems and distributed computing to provide an innovative, secure solution to the FastNICs challenge," said Petros Mouchtaris, president of Perspecta Labs.
Perspecta Labs will research, design, develop and demonstrate new network interface hardware that will operate at a 10-terabit-per-second speed. The associated system and programming software will manage and utilize the new hardware to support FastNICs program’s mission: to advance computing applications.
Under the program, Perspecta will support the distributed training of machine learning classifiers and video analysis applications through the development, implementation, integration and validation of innovative networking approaches.
Perspecta Labs' 10Tbps network interface hardware will use industry-standard interface points. The company will also design and implement new software including resource managers, application programming interfaces and programming tools to make improvements.
"We are looking forward to working closely with our DARPA customer to deliver hundredfold improvements for demanding mission critical applications," concluded Mouchtaris.
With the contract, Perspecta Labs has expanded its work with the research department. Last year, the company was selected to receive a 2019 Industry Innovator Award for introducing three cybersecurity technology platforms through DARPA’s Rapid Attack Detection, Isolation and Characterization Systems (RADICS) program.
Under the RADICS initiative, Perspecta Labs demonstrated its SHERLOC cyber-weapon hunting system, MANTESSA situational awareness and cyber-physical detection platform and DADC tool that works to generate configurations for an emergency network.
About Perspecta Inc.
At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation.
With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation.
