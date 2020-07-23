Perspecta to Support Army’s Cloud-Based Ammo Mgmt System; Jeff Bohling Quoted

Jeff Bohling
Perspecta has secured a potential five-year, $34M contract to help the U.S. Army manage, secure and maintain a cloud-based online platform for monitoring the service branch's ammunition supply operations.
The Total Ammunition Management Information System is hosted in Amazon Web Services' GovCloud environment and built to help military users determine ammo requirements for training or field use, Perspecta said Wednesday.
Jeff Bohling, senior vice president at Perspecta's defense group, said the award builds on the company's previous support for the branch's initial adoption of a commercial cloud technology.
