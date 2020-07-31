PwC Vet Laura Schweitzer Named B3 Group Data, Analytics Practice Lead

Laura Schweitzer
Laura Schweitzer, a 24-year veteran of PwC, has been appointed director of the data and analytics practice at Herndon, Va.-based health information technology contractor B3 Group.
She will be responsible for connecting and managing customized offerings through B3 Group's transformation services in the areas of artificial intelligence and analytics, the company said Tuesday.
Schweitzer previously led the healthcare advanced analytics group and statistical consulting engagements at PwC. Her professional experience has included statistical work in areas such as government contracting, pharmaceutics, finance, telecommunications and manufacturing.
B3 Group maintains a portfolio of clinical and health IT, acquisition, project management, software engineering, training and infrastructure support offerings.
