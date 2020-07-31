Qumulo
Qumulo has begun to offer its software product for storage, management and protection of file data in Amazon Web Services' government-focused cloud computing region.
The offering is designed to help public sector customers merge files with cloud-native applications in the AWS GovCloud (US) environment and legacy apps in private cloud, Qumulo said Thursday.
“Government agencies and organizations running mission-critical workloads need the ability to consolidate, analyze, and collaborate on massive unstructured data across on-prem and in the cloud,” said Craig Bumpus, chief revenue officer of Qumulo.
The Seattle-based data storage company currently supports the Scientific Computing and Imaging Institute, National Renewable Energy Labs, the San Diego Supercomputing Center, University of Florida and the Weber School District in Utah.
Qumulo also partnered with Corsec Security to complete security certification under the Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2+ and Federal Information Processing Standards 140-2 compliance programs.
Qumulo Launches File Storage Platform in AWS GovCloud
