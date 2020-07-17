Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies has incorporated a smartphone-based military situation awareness application into a wearable system built to help soldiers determine hostile fire or sniper attack locations.
The integration of Raytheon's Boomerang Warrior-X technology for dismounted soldier gunshot detection and the Android Team Awareness Kit is intended to facilitate battlespace coordination in real time, the company said Wednesday.
Warrior-X employs a sensor used the Boomerang III gunfire locator developed by Raytheon BBN Technologies with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
"Now we are entering an era where Boomerang sensors can not only assist in providing a bubble of protection to individual users, but can also transmit the precise location of enemy shooters to all friendly forces on the Team Awareness Kit network," said Brad Tousley, president of Raytheon BBN Technologies.
The company noted that the networked platform will allow a tactical commander to locate enemy shooters on a map.
Raytheon Technologies Combines Wearable Shooter Detection Tech, Situational Awareness App
Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies has incorporated a smartphone-based military situation awareness application into a wearable system built to help soldiers determine hostile fire or sniper attack locations.
The integration of Raytheon's Boomerang Warrior-X technology for dismounted soldier gunshot detection and the Android Team Awareness Kit is intended to facilitate battlespace coordination in real time, the company said Wednesday.
Warrior-X employs a sensor used the Boomerang III gunfire locator developed by Raytheon BBN Technologies with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
"Now we are entering an era where Boomerang sensors can not only assist in providing a bubble of protection to individual users, but can also transmit the precise location of enemy shooters to all friendly forces on the Team Awareness Kit network," said Brad Tousley, president of Raytheon BBN Technologies.
The company noted that the networked platform will allow a tactical commander to locate enemy shooters on a map.