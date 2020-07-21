Raytheon-built radar
Raytheon Technologies's missile and defense business has provided a new AN/SPY-6 radar for integration onto the U.S. Navy's first Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer with the Flight III combat system configuration.
Huntington Ingalls Industries will install the AN/SPY-6(V)1 system on the USS Jack H. Lucas ship being constructed at a shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., Raytheon Technologies said Tuesday.
The 14-by-14 array was built at a radar development facility in Andover, Mass., and seeks to defend vessels against air and missile threats.
"Threats to Navy ships are getting smaller and faster," said Kim Ernzen, vice president of naval power at Raytheon's missile and defense unit.
Ernzen added that SPY-6 will work to help the branch extend its defense capability to potential targets such as drones, unmanned vessels, aircraft and ballistic missiles.
Raytheon Technologies Provides Radar System for Navy’s Flight III Guided Missile Destroyer
