Raytheon Technologies Reports Q2 2020 Results; Greg Hayes Quoted

Greg Hayes
Raytheon Technologies has announced its second quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, reporting sales of $14.1 billion, adjusted sales of $14.3 billion, GAAP EPS from continuing operations at a loss of $2.56 and adjusted EPS of $0.40.
"Looking ahead, we expect the pressures in commercial aerospace to persist as OEM production levels and aftermarket activity remain low. As a result, we are taking difficult but necessary actions to strengthen the business, including achieving the previously announced cost and cash savings this year. At the same time, we continue to deliver cost synergies from the Rockwell Collins acquisition and the Raytheon merger," said Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes.
Additionally, Raytheon Technologies noted that operating cash flow from continuing operations was $210 million, free cash flow of an outflow was $248 million and the company achieved approximately $600 million of cost reduction and $1 billion of cash conservation actions. Raytheon Technologies’ combined book-to-bill ratio was 1.20 at RIS and RMD segments
Raytheon Technologies reported second quarter sales of $14.1 billion and adjusted sales of $14.3 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was a loss of $2.56 and included $2.96 of net significant and/or non-recurring charges and acquisition accounting adjustments.
The company recorded a net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $3.8 billion, and included $4.4 billion of net significant and/or nonrecurring charges and acquisition accounting adjustments.
Raytheon Technologies’ adjusted net income was $598 million. Operating cash flow from continuing operations in the second quarter was $210 million. Capital expenditures were $458 million, resulting in a free cash outflow of $248 million. Free cash flow included $165 million of merger costs and restructuring.
The company's reportable segments are Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD). In connection with the merger, the company revised its segment presentation.
Collins Aerospace had second quarter 2020 adjusted sales of $4,298 million, down 35 percent versus the prior year. Commercial OE was down 53 percent and commercial aftermarket was down 48 percent, while military was up 10 percent. Collins Aerospace recorded adjusted operating profit of $24 million in the quarter, down 98 percent versus the prior year.
Pratt & Whitney had second quarter 2020 adjusted sales of $3,607 million, down 30 percent versus the prior year. Commercial OE was down 42 percent and commercial aftermarket was down 51 percent, while military was up 11 percent. Pratt & Whitney recorded an adjusted operating loss of $151 million in the quarter, down 133 percent versus the prior year.
"Our balance sheet remains strong and the resiliency of our defense business will help us weather this storm as we continue to capitalize on growth opportunities supported by our record backlog. I am confident that our balanced portfolio and advanced technologies will position us for long-term value creation as the global economy recovers," Hayes continued.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
