David Appel
Raytheon Technologies’ intelligence and space business plans to demonstrate an artificial intelligence-based mission data processing technology to the U.S. Army later this month in pursuit of the service branch's new tactical ground station development program.
The company said Thursday its proposed Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node will utilize AI and machine learning to automate the process for collecting sensor data and transmitting information on the battlefield.
“Today’s systems limit timely access to the intelligence information needed to engage in the ‘deep fight’ – distances greater than 200 miles," said David Appel, vice president of defense and civil solutions at RI&S.
“The goal of TITAN is to link Army commanders at all echelons to timely intelligence data, speeding up the data-to-decision timeline."
RI&S designed its offering for the program with commercial off-the-shelf tools and an open architecture to support the U.S. military's future Joint All-Domain Operations network.
Raytheon Technologies to Demo AI-Based Mission Data Processing Tech for Army; David Appel Quoted
David Appel
Raytheon Technologies’ intelligence and space business plans to demonstrate an artificial intelligence-based mission data processing technology to the U.S. Army later this month in pursuit of the service branch's new tactical ground station development program.
The company said Thursday its proposed Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node will utilize AI and machine learning to automate the process for collecting sensor data and transmitting information on the battlefield.
“Today’s systems limit timely access to the intelligence information needed to engage in the ‘deep fight’ – distances greater than 200 miles," said David Appel, vice president of defense and civil solutions at RI&S.
“The goal of TITAN is to link Army commanders at all echelons to timely intelligence data, speeding up the data-to-decision timeline."
RI&S designed its offering for the program with commercial off-the-shelf tools and an open architecture to support the U.S. military's future Joint All-Domain Operations network.