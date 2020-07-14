Raytheon Technologies
A Raytheon Technologies subsidiary has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop a semantic logistics enterprise model for monitoring and predicting the state of the Department of Defense supply chain.
Raytheon BBN Technologies and its team members aim to simplify the process for military personnel to access, fuze and analyze logistics data with artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches under the LogX program, the company said Monday.
SRI International, University of Arizona, Clarkson University and Smart Information Flow Technologies will support the project.
“Our work gives military users an understanding of the logistics dependencies in play, plus an array of advanced analytics so they can see how their decisions would affect the future supply chain,” said Brad Tousley, president of Raytheon BBN Technologies.
Tousley added that LogX users will have the ability to understand the reasoning and associated data that inform automatically generated recommendations.
The team intends for the system to provide integrated view of military logistics operations across multiple theaters.
Raytheon Technologies to Help Modernize DoD Logistics Enterprise Under DARPA Program
Raytheon Technologies
A Raytheon Technologies subsidiary has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop a semantic logistics enterprise model for monitoring and predicting the state of the Department of Defense supply chain.
Raytheon BBN Technologies and its team members aim to simplify the process for military personnel to access, fuze and analyze logistics data with artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches under the LogX program, the company said Monday.
SRI International, University of Arizona, Clarkson University and Smart Information Flow Technologies will support the project.
“Our work gives military users an understanding of the logistics dependencies in play, plus an array of advanced analytics so they can see how their decisions would affect the future supply chain,” said Brad Tousley, president of Raytheon BBN Technologies.
Tousley added that LogX users will have the ability to understand the reasoning and associated data that inform automatically generated recommendations.
The team intends for the system to provide integrated view of military logistics operations across multiple theaters.