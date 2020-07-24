Jon Check
Red Hat has again honored Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business with a business transformation of the year award.
Both parties worked on DevSecOps tools last year in a joint effort to help customers incorporate security measures early in the software development life cycle, Raytheon Technologies said Thursday.
Jon Check, senior director of cyber protection solutions at RI&S, said the partnership has integrated offerings to help address industry challenges "such as ensuring security controls are in place and software is tested for vulnerabilities throughout the deployment process."
The two companies also integrated Red Hat’s container platform into an open architecture prototype as part of the U.S. Air Force's Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution program.
Raytheon Technologies teamed up with Red Hat and VMware earlier this year to pursue the U.S. Army’s potential $957M Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology contract.
Raytheon Technologies Unit Receives Red Hat’s Transformation Partner of the Year Award; Jon Check Quoted
Jon Check
Red Hat has again honored Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business with a business transformation of the year award.
Both parties worked on DevSecOps tools last year in a joint effort to help customers incorporate security measures early in the software development life cycle, Raytheon Technologies said Thursday.
Jon Check, senior director of cyber protection solutions at RI&S, said the partnership has integrated offerings to help address industry challenges "such as ensuring security controls are in place and software is tested for vulnerabilities throughout the deployment process."
The two companies also integrated Red Hat’s container platform into an open architecture prototype as part of the U.S. Air Force's Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution program.
Raytheon Technologies teamed up with Red Hat and VMware earlier this year to pursue the U.S. Army’s potential $957M Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology contract.