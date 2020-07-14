Rear Adm. William Chase Named Senior Military Adviser for DoD Cyber Policy

William Chase
The U.S. Navy has appointed Rear Adm. William Chase as senior military adviser for cyber policy to the defense undersecretary for policy and as deputy principal cyber adviser to the defense secretary, the Pentagon announced Monday.
He will succeed Maj. Gen. Dennis Crall, who was recently selected as director of command, control, communications, and computers/cyber with J-6 and chief information officer (CIO) for the Joint Staff as well as his third star.
With his new roles, Chase will serve as the top uniformed cyber policy official at the DoD. In the role, he will supervise a wide portfolio to include implementation of policy, strategy and personnel matters pertaining to cyber issues across the department. He will also oversee the implementation of the DoD’s cyber strategy.
The purpose of this strategy is to guide the development of DoD's cyber forces and strengthen our cyber defense and cyber deterrence posture. It focuses on building cyber capabilities and organizations for DoD's three primary cyber missions.
Chase currently serves as the deputy director of Command, Control, Communications, and Computers/Cyber with the Joint Staff. Previously, Chase served as Sikorsky SH-60B Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) Instructor and Tactical Check Pilot.
He also served as operations officer for Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific; deputy assistant chief of staff for Requirements, Innovation and Experimentation at Third Fleet; deputy director for Command, Control, Communications and Cyber at U.S. Pacific Command; and chief of staff Naval Information Forces.
Chase’s command tours include Task Force 1010, Naval Network Warfare Command and Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Guam. Chase also worked as information warfare commander, Carrier Strike Group 3 with John C. Stennis Strike Group.
He holds a Master of Science from Carnegie Mellon University in Information Technology and a Chief Information Officer certificate.
