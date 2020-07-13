Report: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Eyes Approval of Amazon Broadband Satellite Plan

Ajit Pai
Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has proposed conditional approval for Amazon's plan to launch more than 3K broadband satellites in non-geostationary orbit, GeekWire reported Friday.
"Satellite constellations like this aim to provide high-speed broadband service to consumers in the U.S. and around the world," Pai said in a tweet.
Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon, told GeekWire in an email the company seeks to provide connectivity in unserved and underserved areas worldwide through Project Kuiper.
The report said Amazon may have to address agency concerns over orbital debris, interference and collision risk in order to secure clearance for the project.
