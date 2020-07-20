SpaceX Crew Dragon
Report: NASA Expects Crewed SpaceX Dragon Craft to Return Aug. 2
SpaceX Crew Dragon
The two NASA astronauts that flew on SpaceX's historic crewed mission with the Crew Dragon spaceship could return to Earth by Aug. 2 after a two-month stay at the International Space Station, Reuters reported Saturday.
NASA expects the spacecraft, nicknamed Endeavour, to transport Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley back through a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Demo-2 mission launched in late May at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and marked the first U.S. manned mission since 2011.