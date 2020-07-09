Respond Software to Create Automated Cybersecurity Tech Prototype for Air Force

Respond Software
The Defense of Defense's innovation arm has selected Respond Software to develop a system for automating the process to monitor and analyze potential cybersecurity threats on the U.S. Air Force network.
Respond Software said Wednesday it will work to create a prototype of the Intelligent Decision Automation Platform to support USAF's cyber defense operations as the military service aims to cut reliance on single-purpose and labor-intensive systems.
The company intends for its Respond Analyst tool to help the branch reduce false positive alarms through security triage, investigation and analysis automation.
The platform will incorporate a cognitive reasoning technology that combines multivendor sensors, threat intelligence and contextual sources to protect AFNET.
According to the software provider, its Respond Analyst will work to integrate with security information and event management and security orchestration, automation and response tools.
The company has helped 75 commercial businesses implement the tool.
"The [Defense Innovation Unit] has established a seamless process to guide vendors to a seat at the table, and with initiatives like iDAP, is poised to support the DoD in applying leading commercial technologies," said Mike Armistead, co-founder and CEO of Respond Software.
