Robert Victor
Dewberry has appointed Robert Victor an operating unit manager to lead the company’s mid-Atlantic engineering operations, The company said Wednesday Victor brings more than two decades of experience to his new position and will supervise more than 350 employees across divisions that offer engineering, geospatial, survey and mapping, environmental and construction services.
"We are thrilled to welcome Robert to Dewberry," says Dewberry president Darren Conner, PE. "His time spent working in the mid-Atlantic region has gained him valuable experience and we are fortunate to be able to provide our clients and employees with his expertise."
Victor most recently served with HDR, where he led the transportation group for northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. He also served as the deputy transportation group manager for the mid-Atlantic region with the company.
He is a former society board member and fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers and most notably led the production of the "Report Card on America's Infrastructure" in 2013.
Victor earned his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Michigan in 1993, his master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois in 1995, and graduated from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association's Young Executive Leadership Development Program in 2009.
In addition, Victor serves on the transportation and land use committee and is a member of the mobility and logistics solutions group for the Greater Washington Board of Trade. He is also a member of the transportation committee for the American Council of Engineering Companies/Metro Washington.
Robert Victor Named Dewberry’s Mid-Atlantic Operations Head; Darren Conner Quoted
