Rudy Martinez
Rudy Martinez, a former lead associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined DRT Strategies as a director responsible for exploring potential business opportunities with the Department of Veterans Affairs, FedHealthIT reported Monday.
His role also entails developing DRT's business strategy and pipeline in the VA market, educating clients on company offerings and establishing partnerships with external organizations.
Before he joined the private sector, Martinez was an acquisition officer for the U.S. Air Force and supported the branch's information technology procurement and test and evaluation functions.
He also held positions at Atlas Research, Ipsos Public Affairs and Fed Maze Strategies.
Rudy Martinez Joins DRT Strategies as Director Focused on VA Market
Rudy Martinez
Rudy Martinez, a former lead associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined DRT Strategies as a director responsible for exploring potential business opportunities with the Department of Veterans Affairs, FedHealthIT reported Monday.
His role also entails developing DRT's business strategy and pipeline in the VA market, educating clients on company offerings and establishing partnerships with external organizations.
Before he joined the private sector, Martinez was an acquisition officer for the U.S. Air Force and supported the branch's information technology procurement and test and evaluation functions.
He also held positions at Atlas Research, Ipsos Public Affairs and Fed Maze Strategies.