SAIC Publishes Sustainability & Social Responsibility Report; Nazzic Keene Quoted

Nazzic Keene
SAIC Corp. has published its “Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report” that has noted the company’s advances within sustainable energy and greenhouse gas emissions, corporate governance, commitment to workforce diversity and employee philanthropy, SAIC announced on Tuesday.
“As one of the largest digital transformation providers to the U.S. government, our values and our reputation matter not only to us but also to our customers, partners, suppliers, and investors,” said Nazzic Keene, chief executive officer at SAIC and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.
The report has marked SAIC’s first submission to the Global Reporting Initiative, the world’s most widely used voluntary reporting framework. Notably, SAIC announced a 36 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over the past four years.
In addition, the company has achieved strong corporate governance, recognition as the top public company in the Washington, DC area for female board members and more than 2 million meals donated to Feeding America to address hunger in the U.S.
SAIC also reported its high ethical standards, noting the integration of ethics and integrity within the foundation of the company’s Employee Code of Conduct, as well as its environmental stewardship. SAIC has tracked and reported key environmental performance metrics, including greenhouse gas emissions, energy conservation and recycling.
The company’s privacy and data security also ranked highly due to SAIC’s security within its platforms and contracted work. SAIC’s Citizenship and Community Engagement program was also recognized for building upon the talent, creativity and passion of company employees to give back to local communities.
“We take environmental, social, and governance responsibilities seriously. And together with our employees, SAIC is committed to making a real difference inside and outside the workplace,” Keene concluded.
About SAIC
SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers’ missions.
We are 25,500 employee strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.
