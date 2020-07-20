Savi Gets Army RFID Tech Supply Contract

Savi Technology
Savi Technology has received a four-year, $45.8M contract to manufacture active radio frequency identification tags for the U.S. Army to track the service branch's equipment worldwide.
Army Contracting Command received one bid for the firm-fixed-price contract and will determine funds and performance locations at the issuance of individual orders, the Department of Defense said Friday.
DoD expects contract work to conclude by July 16, 2024.
Alexandria, Va.-based Savi produces RFID systems and other hardware designed to collect data at fixed military chokepoints, sensors or connected devices.
