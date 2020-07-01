Scott Heefner Joins Allegheny Science & Technology as President

Scott Heefner
Scott Heefner, a licensed professional engineer with more than 35 years of federal and commercial market experience, has been named president of Tysons, Va.-based government services provider Allegheny Science & Technology.
He aims to drive Allegheny's growth strategy, particularly for the fossil and sustainable energy and environmental markets, the company said Tuesday.
Prior to this appointment, Heefner served as managing director of Thoreau Solutions for nearly three years. His career also includes time at Booz Allen Hamilton, TASC, Information International Associates and Redhorse Corp.
