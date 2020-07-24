Sev1Tech
Sev1Tech has introduced a beta version of a tool designed to help organizations monitor the health and safety of employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CheckSafe is built with tracking features for employers to receive work location and COVID-19 symptom reports from staff members who plan to enter offices, Sev1Tech said Wednesday.
The app works to also remind users about sanitizing workstations regularly and allows them to confirm they followed the sanitation reminders.
According to the company, it will offer the tool on Google Play and iOS app stores via a subscription-based model once the beta-testing period is complete.
Sev1Tech Unveils COVID-19 Reporting Tool
