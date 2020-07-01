Shadow Objects has secured a potential five-year, $48.1M contract to provide oversight support for the U.S. Navy's electronic business architecture for aircraft procurement programs.
The company will help the Naval Air Procurement Group oversee data alignment, support audit readiness, facilitate business processes and plan ePS implementation activities, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.
Work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will take place in Patuxent River, Md., through June 2025.
Shadow Objects offers a wide range of engineering and technical services to the departments of Defense and Homeland Security.
Shadow Objects to Help Manage Navy Aircraft Procurement E-Business Platform
