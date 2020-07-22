Shipcom Subsidiary to Automate Navy MRO Supply Chain Mgmt

Shipcom
A Shipcom Wireless subsidiary has secured a contract from the U.S. Navy's Office of Naval Research to provide a supply chain management platform that will automate the process for the service branch to identify and track maintenance, repair and overhaul parts.
Shipcom Federal Solutions will incorporate naval shipyard, depot facility health and smart infrastructure monitoring features into the Catamaran NextGen platform to support the Navy Innovation Research program, the company said Tuesday.
Phase 1 of the project will focus on demonstrating the use of internet of things devices to monitor components, locate tools in real time and check the condition of assets or facilities. As part of the initiative, users will have access to a common operating picture with key performance indicators and dashboards.
Abeezar Tyebji, CEO of Shipcom Wireless, said the company seeks to provide IoT sense and respond tools as part of its Catamaran NextGen in an effort to help the branch modernize shipyards and depots.
Eight Naval Air Systems Command Fleet Readiness Centers and four Navy shipyards will participated in the project's initial phase, which runs through September.
