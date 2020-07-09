Snowflake
Snowflake has received authority to operate certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a technology platform intended to help agencies analyze data in cloud computing environments.
The Moderate FedRAMP ATO allows the San Mateo, Calif.-based company to deploy its data warehouse offering on Microsoft's Azure Government cloud and Amazon Web Services' GovCloud US East region, Snowflake said Wednesday.
The platform is designed to help public and private sector customers generate insights and secure the information exchange process.
"This authorization caps a two-year effort by Snowflake and our partners to develop and mature a cybersecurity program that meets the high standards for data protection expected by the U.S. government," said Siddique Chaudhry, program manager for information security at Snowflake.
Teri Girard, vice president of Snowflake's public sector business, said the authorization will provide agencies an opportunity to adopt an integrated platform for managing data assets.
Snowflake partnered with FedResults last year to bring cloud data warehouse and analytics products to the government market.
Snowflake Gets FedRAMP Moderate ATO for Cloud Data Warehouse Offering
