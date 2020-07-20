Space Info Sharing & Analysis Center Joins National Council of ISACs; Frank Backes quoted

Space ISAC
The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center has become a member of the National Council of ISACs, which provides a forum for industry representatives to share critical infrastructure threat data and security approaches.
Space ISAC said Thursday it works to encourage collaborative efforts aimed at increasing the sector's ability to exchange information and address potential risks to space-based assets.
“Participation with the NCI will accelerate the development of the Space ISAC and improve our ability to exchange security best practices, vulnerability information, and mitigation techniques across national critical infrastructure communities," said Frank Backes, chairman of the Space ISAC board and senior vice president at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions' federal space business.
Kratos helped establish the center last year.
