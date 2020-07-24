SRI International Selected to Participate in DARPA’s Semantic Forensics Research Project

SRI International
SRI International has won a potential four-year, $11M contract to develop an automated technology to detect fake texts, video, images or audio as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Semantic Forensics program.
DARPA seeks to address disinformation with tools for detection, attribution and characterization of falsified media content, the Department of Defense said Thursday.
The agency received 37 bids for the SemaFor project via a competitive acquisition process and obligated $1.7M at the time of award. Contract work will take place in California, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania through July 2024.
PAR Technology Corp.'s government subsidiary will also participate in the program under an $11.9M contract awarded last month.
