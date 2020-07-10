Tom Vecchiolla
MAK Technologies, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, has released a new version of its product suite that works to help users create synthetic training environments.
The updated MAK ONE platform uses virtual reality-based modeling, simulation and visualization tools that can work together to generate a realistic scenario for trainees, ST Engineering NA said July 1.
MAK ONE components include the VR-Forces technology, VR-Engage simulator, VR-Vantage sensor and the VR-Link networking toolkit.
“The platform is based on open standards, a unified library of content and includes robust APIs to give users the ability to customize the product to achieve their training goals," Tom Vecchiolla, chairman and CEO at ST Engineering NA. told ExecutiveBiz.
MAK Technologies will demonstrate the potential application of its new product to ground, air and maritime domains during a virtual event series this month.
ST Engineering North America's MAK Subsidiary Releases New Simulation Platform; Tom Vecchiolla Comments
