Summit 7 Receives Microsoft US Partner Award for Security, Compliance; Scott Edwards, Ben Curry Quoted

Scott Edwards
Summit 7 Systems has been selected for the Microsoft 2020 MSUS Partner Award in the modern workplace category for providing customers with end-to-end security solutions based on Microsoft security and compliance capabilities in 365 and Azure.
“Our focus since we began over 10 years ago has always been on data protection and corporate governance. In the past it might have been intellectual property in a SharePoint environment, but now it includes the flow of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) on mobile devices and through modern collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams,” said Ben Curry, co-founder and principal architect at Summit 7.
Summit 7 was selected based on its solutions that have met the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 7012 and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). The regulations are required to perform work with the Department of Defense (DoD) and require third-party audits on information systems and cybersecurity best practices.
Summit 7 has developed its CMMC Compliance Solutions portfolio by mapping the security practices and regulatory controls to the Microsoft 365 GCC High and Azure Government sovereign cloud platforms. The company has leveraged the E3 / E5 Suite, the Enterprise Mobility + Security (EM+S) Suite and Windows 10 Enterprise.
The CMMC portfolio expansion has led to notable growth for Summit 7, and the company has become a leading vendor for Microsoft’s Office 365 GCC High platform as part of the Agreement for Online Services-Government (AOS-G) licensing program.
“We are honored to receive this award in recognition of our extensive work with the Microsoft Government Cloud platforms over the last four years to address the critical cybersecurity issues facing the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) supply chain,” said Scott Edwards, Summit 7 co-founder and president. “Security and compliance are key focus areas for Microsoft, especially given the rise of federal regulations impacting many US businesses of all sizes.”
About Summit 7 Systems
Summit 7 Systems is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7’s Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.
Summit 7 Receives Microsoft US Partner Award for Security, Compliance; Scott Edwards, Ben Curry Quoted
