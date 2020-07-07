XPER
Ibis Tek, a Saxonburg, Pa.-based portfolio company of Rockwood Equity Partners, has launched a new logo and redesigned website and adopted the name XPER to reflect its experience in manufacturing transparent armor and other defense protection systems.
“We are excited to bring together the expertise and skills of these two businesses and form a vertically integrated market leader providing transparent and opaque armor, metal fabrication, coating, and kitting operations to support our warfighters,” Vince Nardy, chairman of XPER and a partner at Rockwood, said in a statement published Monday.
“Our Saxonburg operation features modern transparent armor equipment and implements the latest in six sigma methodologies and tools,” Nardy added.
XPER will continue to operate its non-defense business through several brands, including iForce tactical bicycles, ISV police cars and specialty vehicles and Standard Bent Glass.
Transparent Armor Maker Ibis Tek Rebrands as XPER; Vince Nardy Quoted
