Unanet Adds Analytics to ERP Platform; Craig Halliday Quoted

Craig Halliday
Unanet has updated its enterprise resource planning software offering with new features designed to help government contractors gain business insights and increase operational efficiencies, the company announced Thursday.
“From the C-suite to the project management level, finance to operations, our new analytics capabilities allow for better decision-making across virtually every function. Having the ability to report, analyze and visualize data all in one ERP enhances GovCons' understanding of their business and gives them the ability to make confident decisions," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet.
Unanet has released Analytics+, Analytics Studio and Automated Invoice Attachments. Analytics+ is will provide contractors with an array of dashboard and reporting functionality to build upon the software's real-time data visualization features.
The enhanced data visualization will enable contracts to aggregate data from multiple sources across finance, accounting and project management to automatically generate reports, such as statements of cash flow.
Analytics Studio is an add-on capability to assist contractors that require advanced analytics and custom reporting. The solution will further mine data for real-time insight. Analytics Studio will also provide a deeper level of analysis and drill-down capabilities to enable dynamic interaction with data.
Unanet’s Analytics Studio will offer C-Suite dashboards that are embedded into the system, so that customers may receive greater customization capabilities to meet business needs. The feature will also offer additional functions, including crosstab reports and dynamic auto-filling report templates reporting.
Automated Invoice Attachments will enable finance teams to shorten time to cash by automatically generating required or supporting documents for invoices, using several common attachment formats.
"In today's highly fluid, dynamic business world, real-time information is more critical than ever," continued Halliday. "Our new analytics capabilities, built upon our real-time data insight engine, are a game-changer for GovCons who can't wait around for next week to make a decision."
About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services. More than 2,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth.
