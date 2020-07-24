U.S. Air Force
The U.S. Air Force has issued a request for information on the availability of kinetic systems that could engage maritime surface vessels.
An RFI notice posted Thursday says the AF Life Cycle Management Center's armament systems development division will collect and use industry input to plan a trade space analysis of maritime strike weapons.
Interested vendors have until Sept. 30 to submit white papers that should also contain images.
USAF Posts Maritime Strike Weapon RFI
