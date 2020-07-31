USGS Selects Dewberry for Utah Mapping Project

Dewberry
Dewberry will map approximately 13,600 square miles of land across 12 counties in Utah under a mapping service contract from the U.S. Geological Survey.
The company said Thursday it will collect data using a light detection and ranging system to support various programs at the USGS, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Agriculture and the National Resources Conservation Service.
Mapping activities are set to begin this fall and will continue through May next year.
“Increased development, urbanization and the effects of global climate change have resulted in the need for up-to-date information,” said Elise MacPherson, project manager and senior associate at Dewberry.
MacPherson added that federal agencies can use baseline elevation data in natural resource protection efforts and to update reference information for property owners.
The project area will encompass the counties of Cache, Carbon, Dagget, Duchesne, Emery, Grand, Morgan, Iron, Weber, Summit, Washington and Uintah.
