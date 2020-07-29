USMC Orders Sarcos Exoskeleton Tech for Use Case Testing

Sarcos
Sarcos Robotics' defense subsidiary has secured a contract from the U.S. Marine Corps' logistics innovation office to build an alpha version of a full-body powered industrial exoskeleton robot.
USMC plans to test use cases for the Guardian XO suit as the branch aims to reduce manual logistics tasks and increase throughput, the company said Tuesday.
“Our military branches need to regularly address changing personnel issues and reduce the risk of injury from performing heavy-lifting tasks," said Ben Wolff, CEO of Sarcos Defense.
The company aims to deliver the alpha exoskeleton technology to the Marines by the end of the year.
Sarcos debuted the wearable system at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show and received honors from multiple technology publications for the innovation.
