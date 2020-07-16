VA
The Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking information on potential managed service providers that could help VA's Office of Information Security to monitor and respond to cyber risks through technological advancements.
According to a sources sought notice posted Monday, OIC needs contractor support to establish a cybersecurity innovation program and scout for emerging technology platforms.
A potential vendor should have previous experience in digital transformation efforts and information technology security controls and has the ability to identify applications that may put VA's systems at risk.
VA also prefers a contractor with connections to the Silicon Valley community, academia, research institutions and entities within the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.
Interested parties can submit input through July 21. The department plans to collect and use data to inform a potential procurement strategy for the program.
VA Seeks Potential Cyber Tech Program Support Sources
VA
The Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking information on potential managed service providers that could help VA's Office of Information Security to monitor and respond to cyber risks through technological advancements.
According to a sources sought notice posted Monday, OIC needs contractor support to establish a cybersecurity innovation program and scout for emerging technology platforms.
A potential vendor should have previous experience in digital transformation efforts and information technology security controls and has the ability to identify applications that may put VA's systems at risk.
VA also prefers a contractor with connections to the Silicon Valley community, academia, research institutions and entities within the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.
Interested parties can submit input through July 21. The department plans to collect and use data to inform a potential procurement strategy for the program.