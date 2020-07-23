Andres Irlando
Verizon and the U.S. Marine Corps have teamed up to test the company’s 5G service at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.
MCAS Miramar will serve as a 5G living lab to test and explore how Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service could help military components and agencies within the Department of Defense improve communications, base security and other operations, the company said Wednesday.
“We’re thrilled to partner with MCAS Miramar to create a 5G test bed where we can work together to develop new uses cases that improve cybersecurity, enhance the use of unmanned ground systems and drone delivery, and more,” said Andres Irlando, a senior vice president and president of public sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is built to support transformative experiences and we’re proud it will play a critical role in evolving national defense technologies.”
Lt. Col. Brandon Newell, director of technology and partnerships for the Marine Corps Installation Next program, said testing 5G Ultra Wideband is a critical step in MCAS Miramar’s effort to explore the use of 5G-enabled technology in the areas of base security, drones, connected vehicles and energy management.
“This effort is critical to national security. The establishment of this 5G living lab expedites the nation’s ability to leverage 5G for national defense,” added Newell, who also serves as director of the NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge.
MCAS Miramar accommodates 15K service personnel and houses the 3rd Marine Air Wing and the 5th Generation F35-C.
Verizon, Marine Corps Pick MCAS Miramar to Test 5G Service; Andres Irlando Quoted
Andres Irlando
Verizon and the U.S. Marine Corps have teamed up to test the company’s 5G service at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.
MCAS Miramar will serve as a 5G living lab to test and explore how Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service could help military components and agencies within the Department of Defense improve communications, base security and other operations, the company said Wednesday.
“We’re thrilled to partner with MCAS Miramar to create a 5G test bed where we can work together to develop new uses cases that improve cybersecurity, enhance the use of unmanned ground systems and drone delivery, and more,” said Andres Irlando, a senior vice president and president of public sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is built to support transformative experiences and we’re proud it will play a critical role in evolving national defense technologies.”
Lt. Col. Brandon Newell, director of technology and partnerships for the Marine Corps Installation Next program, said testing 5G Ultra Wideband is a critical step in MCAS Miramar’s effort to explore the use of 5G-enabled technology in the areas of base security, drones, connected vehicles and energy management.
“This effort is critical to national security. The establishment of this 5G living lab expedites the nation’s ability to leverage 5G for national defense,” added Newell, who also serves as director of the NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge.
MCAS Miramar accommodates 15K service personnel and houses the 3rd Marine Air Wing and the 5th Generation F35-C.