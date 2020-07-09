Vertex Selected to Lead IR Countermeasures Tech Installation on Navy Tanker Aircraft

KC-130J
BAE Systems has tapped Vertex Aerospace to install an electronic countermeasures system aboard the U.S. Navy's KC-130J aerial transport and refueling aircraft.
Vertex said Wednesday it will perform Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures system installation work at a Crestview, Fla., facility shared with Bob Sikes Airport and built with high-bay hangars.
The Navy awarded BAE a five-year, $26.7M task order in May to provide LAIRCMs as part of a prototyping and limited production contract.
According to Vertex,19 KC-130J tanker planes will be equipped with the missile warning system over the contract period.
"We have proudly supported our warfighters for over 65 years, and we're honored to continue that service through this collaborative partnership," said Ed Boyington, president and CEO of Vertex.
Updated LAIRCM systems employ missile warning and IR laser jammer countermeasure features to defend large transport and rotary-wing aircraft from guided missile attacks.
