VSE Corp
VSE Corp. has booked task and delivery orders worth $59M combined from the Department of Defense to provide a range of support services to domestic and foreign military customers.
The company said Monday it will secured $42M in contract funds that include a 26-month order to provide a low-frequency active towed sonar to a U.S. ally along with installation and training support.
A separate three-year, $17M order tasks VSE to maintain aircraft and support tools at the Kadena Air Base in Japan. This work will include corrosion control and repairs for Navy Commander Task Force 72 and the 353rd Special Operations Group.
John Cuomo, president and CEO of VSE, said the company has ramped up its pursuit of contracting opportunities in the federal and defense sector on a year-over-year basis.
VSE Reports $59M in Military Support Orders; John Cuomo Quoted
