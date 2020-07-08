Wickr to Help US Military Departments Secure Comms

Wickr
Wickr has secured a potential two-year, $35M contract to provide a recall, alert and messaging service to all three military departments under the Department of Defense.
The company said Tuesday it will extend adoption of the Wickr RAM collaboration platform across the departments of the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Army under a new contract with USAF.
The RAM application suite is designed to secure video, call, text, chat and file services through zero-trust and end-to-end encryption methods.
"We hope that this partnership will continue to inform the global encryption discussion and highlight the need for true security in government agencies," said Joel Wallenstrom, CEO of Wickr.
USAF will obligate an initial $8M in operations and maintenance funds and expects contract work to finish by May 31, 2022.
