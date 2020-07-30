Woolpert
Woolpert has secured a contract to assess possible challenges that may arise from the integration of unmanned aircraft systems into airport operations and craft a set of guidelines to help industry plan airfield infrastructure to accommodate large UAS platforms.
The company said Wednesday it will develop an airfield design guidebook for the Transportation Research Board's Airport Cooperative Research Program, which the Federal Aviation Administration sponsors.
“We will look at the current design criteria for airports, advisory circulars, FAA orders and engineering briefs to define what needs to be addressed when you add large UAS to the fold,” said Thomas Mackie, a Woolpert vice president and principal investigator for the project.
Ricondo and Faith Group will participate in research and development efforts, while a group composed of airport design and planning specialists will provide advisory support.
The FAA-backed National Safe Skies Alliance selected Woolpert to create a separate guide for airport operators to address drone threats.
Woolpert to Develop Large UAS Airfield Design Guide Under FAA-Backed Program
