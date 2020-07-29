Woolpert
Woolpert has been selected by the National Safe Skies Alliance to create a document that would guide airports on collaborative planning and response to address security risks from unmanned aircraft systems.
The company said Tuesday it will produce a guidebook that will outline strategies for airport operators to assess, respond to and recover from UAS threats under a contract with the Federal Aviation Administration-backed alliance.
The project will involve technical and policy considerations and case studies related to airport security.
Zachary Shuman, aviation project manager and principal investigator at Woolpert, said the company will engage with airport community stakeholders and review literature and data relevant to the effort.
An advisory board has been created to better inform guidance development.
Woolpert to Help FAA-Backed Alliance Develop UAS Threat Response Guidance
Woolpert
Woolpert has been selected by the National Safe Skies Alliance to create a document that would guide airports on collaborative planning and response to address security risks from unmanned aircraft systems.
The company said Tuesday it will produce a guidebook that will outline strategies for airport operators to assess, respond to and recover from UAS threats under a contract with the Federal Aviation Administration-backed alliance.
The project will involve technical and policy considerations and case studies related to airport security.
Zachary Shuman, aviation project manager and principal investigator at Woolpert, said the company will engage with airport community stakeholders and review literature and data relevant to the effort.
An advisory board has been created to better inform guidance development.