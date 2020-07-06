David Feuer
David Feuer and Bob Leitch, respectively a vice president and senior strategic consultant at Woolpert, have joined an advisory group that represents U.S. on the International Organization for Standardization's technical committee for asset management.
They will work with Shiv Iyer, a Woolpert subject matter expert who serves as vice chair of the U.S. technical advisory group for ISO/TC 251, in efforts to update the organization's 55000 standards, the company said Thursday.
Feuer has supported the implementation of information technology and asset management consulting approaches since joining the company in 2006. He previously served as associate and project manager at Bermello, Ajamil and Partners.
Leitch came to Woolpert last year after he previously led the development of an enterprise asset management platform for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' civil works program.
Woolpert VP David Feuer, Consultant Bob Leitch Named to ISO Technical Advisory Group
David Feuer
David Feuer and Bob Leitch, respectively a vice president and senior strategic consultant at Woolpert, have joined an advisory group that represents U.S. on the International Organization for Standardization's technical committee for asset management.
They will work with Shiv Iyer, a Woolpert subject matter expert who serves as vice chair of the U.S. technical advisory group for ISO/TC 251, in efforts to update the organization's 55000 standards, the company said Thursday.
Feuer has supported the implementation of information technology and asset management consulting approaches since joining the company in 2006. He previously served as associate and project manager at Bermello, Ajamil and Partners.
Leitch came to Woolpert last year after he previously led the development of an enterprise asset management platform for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' civil works program.