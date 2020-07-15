Zscaler’s Patrick Perry on Three Steps Agencies Should Take as They Modernize for the Long Term

IT modernization
Patrick Perry, director of emerging technology for federal DOD/IC at Zscaler, wrote in a commentary published Tuesday on FCW that there are three measures agencies should consider as they advance their digital transformation efforts and one is sharing modernization guidelines and lessons learned.
Perry discussed how the General Services Administration has helped agencies and industry facilitate the application of guidelines related to cloud migration through its updated Cloud Information Center.
Another step to modernization is implementing the Trusted Internet Connection 3.0 Interim Telework Guidance issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
“This guidance allows agencies to shift to as-a-service models, which ultimately improves scalability, while reducing legacy appliance costs and maintenance requirements,” he wrote.
Perry noted that agencies should transform the government workforce through public-private partnerships.
“Through innovative industry/government programs, government employees are able to gain valuable insight in the private sector value propositions, and industry is able to gain specialized government skill sets and perspectives. This exchange of ideas helps push modernization forward,” he added.
