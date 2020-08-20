20th Navy Super Hornet Jet Enters Boeing’s Service Life Modification Program

Super Hornet

Boeing has added a 20th F/A-18 Super Hornet from the U.S. Navy to a program aimed at extending the service life expectancy of the branch's multirole fighter jets.

The service branch tasked Boeing to extend the lifetime flight hours of 24 Super Hornets from 6K to 7,500 through system enhancements and accepted delivery of two SLM jets, the Chicago-based planemaker said Monday.

The company expects to receive an additional contract later this year for SLM inductions over the next two years, integration of Block III features and further life extension to reach 10K hours.

The new configuration will feature an updated cockpit system, communications technology and conformal fuel tanks.

SLM efforts take place at Boeing's production lines in Missouri and Texas.