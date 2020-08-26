AceInfo Gets CMMI Level 3 Rating for Services; Mike Cosgrave Quoted

Mike Cosgrave COO AceInfo

Ace Info Solutions has received Maturity Level 3 appraisal for services under the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration appraisal program after an independent evaluation by ProcessWorks.

The CMMI-SVC framework supports AceInfo's strategy for delivering services to clients while the Level 3 rating signifies process maturity and a defined level of performance, the Dovel company said Tuesday.

“Our team is dedicated to continuous improvement and producing high-value work that supports our customers’ public safety missions," said Mike Cosgrave, chief operating officer at AceInfo.

AceInfo secured a CMMI ML3 rating for development in May based on the company's software engineering practices.