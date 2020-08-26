Unanet

AceInfo Gets CMMI Level 3 Rating for Services; Mike Cosgrave Quoted

Matthew Nelson 3 hours ago News

AceInfo Gets CMMI Level 3 Rating for Services; Mike Cosgrave Quoted
Mike Cosgrave COO AceInfo

Ace Info Solutions has received Maturity Level 3 appraisal for services under the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration appraisal program after an independent evaluation by ProcessWorks.

The CMMI-SVC framework supports AceInfo's strategy for delivering services to clients while the Level 3 rating signifies process maturity and a defined level of performance, the Dovel company said Tuesday.

“Our team is dedicated to continuous improvement and producing high-value work that supports our customers’ public safety missions," said Mike Cosgrave, chief operating officer at AceInfo.

AceInfo secured a CMMI ML3 rating for development in May based on the company's software engineering practices.

Tags

Check Also

DARPA

Radiance Technologies, Cole Engineering Win DARPA Modeling & Simulation Research Contracts

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded Radiance Technologies a $10.1M contract and Cole Engineering Services a $9.1M contract to explore modeling and simulation approaches for theater-wide mission use.

Vincent Stewart Ankura

Retired Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart Joins Ankura as Chief Innovation & Business Intell Officer

Vincent Stewart, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, has been named chief innovation and business intelligence officer of Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm Ankura.

Virginia-class submarine

General Atomics to Support Propulsor Development Under Navy Contract

General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business has received a contract from the U.S. Navy to build propulsor components for submarines and surface ships.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved