Acquired Data Solutions, KDM Analytics Partner on Cyber Risk Analysis Offering for Federal Sector
Acquired Data Solutions and KDM Analytics have partnered to market an automated cyber risk analysis and measurement platform to federal agencies and equipment providers.
The Blade RiskManager product is designed to help organizations monitor possible system and operational risks through artificial intelligence approaches, ADS said Wednesday.
The partnership aims to help customers reduce the time they will spend when pursuing evaluations with the National Institute of Standards and Technology's risk management framework.
Steve Seiden, president of ADS, said online exposure of older operational technology devices has created new risks that could affect critical infrastructure assets.
"Urgent, proactive strategies are needed to ensure OT cybersecurity develops to the same maturity as IT cybersecurity," Seiden added.