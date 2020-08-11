AECOM Names New Executives to Leadership Team; Troy Rudd Quoted

AECOM has appointed Gaurav Kapoor, current chief accounting officer of the company, as chief financial officer (CFO), Douglas Stotlar as independent chairman of the Board of Directors and Troy Rudd as director of the Board, effective Aug. 15. Bradley Buss has been appointed to the AECOM Board of Directors, effective August 10th.

The company has also announced that the appointments of Rudd as chief executive officer and Lara Poloni as president will now take effect on Aug. 15 instead of Oct. 1, as previously reported, the company stated on Tuesday.

“To help achieve our goals, I am excited to welcome Gaurav to our executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Gaurav has been instrumental in progressing several value-creating initiatives that have contributed to our financial and strategic transformation into a higher-margin, lower-risk Professional Services business,” said Rudd.

Stotlar has served on AECOM’s Board since 2014, having previously served as a director of URS Corporation since 2007 until its acquisition by AECOM in 2014.

“It is a great privilege to serve as AECOM’s next chairman of the Board and help lead the company and its leadership team through the execution of its strategy as the premier infrastructure consulting firm in the industry,” said Stotlar.

Kapoor previously served in leadership roles at the company as senior vice president of Financial Planning & Analysis from January 2016 to December 2016 and senior vice president of Project Delivery, Americas Design Consulting Services from May 2015 to January 2016.

Buss has served since July 2018 as a director of Marvell Technology Group, where he currently serves as a member of the Audit Committee and chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. He has served since March 2016 as a director of Advance Auto Parts, where he currently serves as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Buss previously served as CFO of SolarCity Corporation, from August 2014 to February 2016 and as CFO of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, from August 2005 to June 2014.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to consulting and construction management.

We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm with revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2019.