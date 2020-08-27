AffirmLogic Receives New Investment to Support Cyber Threat Analysis Efforts

AffirmLogic

Cybersecurity platform developer AffirmLogic has secured $25M in financing during a recent equity funding round led by an undisclosed private investment entity.

AffirmLogic said Tuesday the new investment will support its efforts to expand the production of its automated software analysis and cybersecurity technologies intended for mitigating advanced persistent threats.

The McLean, Va.-based company also offers the Hyperion platform built to defend systems against malware attacks and visualize the cyber threat landscape.

“Our investors recognize the untapped market opportunity that exists for AffirmLogic to reduce cyber risk and uncertainty for enterprises by applying behavior computation to a broad range of mission-critical use cases,” said Larry Roshfeld, the company’s CEO.

The new investment comes after AffirmLogic partnered with Carnegie Mellon University and the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory to develop software analysis automation methods based on behavioral computation concepts.

AffirmLogic was also previously selected to further its cybersecurity concept under the Department of Homeland Security's Transition to Practice program.