Unanet

AffirmLogic Receives New Investment to Support Cyber Threat Analysis Efforts

Brenda Marie Rivers 10 hours ago News

AffirmLogic Receives New Investment to Support Cyber Threat Analysis Efforts
AffirmLogic

Cybersecurity platform developer AffirmLogic has secured $25M in financing during a recent equity funding round led by an undisclosed private investment entity.

AffirmLogic said Tuesday the new investment will support its efforts to expand the production of its automated software analysis and cybersecurity technologies intended for mitigating advanced persistent threats.

The McLean, Va.-based company also offers the Hyperion platform built to defend systems against malware attacks and visualize the cyber threat landscape.

“Our investors recognize the untapped market opportunity that exists for AffirmLogic to reduce cyber risk and uncertainty for enterprises by applying behavior computation to a broad range of mission-critical use cases,” said Larry Roshfeld, the company’s CEO.

The new investment comes after AffirmLogic partnered with Carnegie Mellon University and the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory to develop software analysis automation methods based on behavioral computation concepts.

AffirmLogic was also previously selected to further its cybersecurity concept under the Department of Homeland Security's Transition to Practice program.

Tags

Check Also

Catalyst Accelerator

Air Force Research Lab-Backed Accelerator Taps Eight Firms for Space Security Tech Initiative

The Catalyst Space Accelerator has chosen eight small businesses to take part in its sixth accelerator program.

Helene Fisher President of MSS Unit DLH Holdings

DLH Secures $150M Contract to Help Review HHS ACF Grantees; Helene Fisher Quoted

DLH Holdings will continue to help a Department of Health and Human Services agency evaluate grant funding recipients that provide services to children nationwide under a potential $150M contract renewal with an eight-month base period and four one-year options.

Privitar

Privitar Survey Highlights Need for Companies to Prioritize Customer Data Protection

A Privitar survey has found that 78 percent of consumers said they are concerned or very concerned when it comes to personal data protection and more than 50 percent of respondents said they are still wary when it comes to sharing personal data.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved